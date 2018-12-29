Man drives Ferrari into water, totals vehicle, investigators say

PALM BEACH, FL (WPBF/CNN) - Newly-released dashcam video out of Florida shows a man driving a Ferrari into the water on purpose.
The video shows a Palm Beach officer talking to the driver outside of the luxury car in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Moments later the driver gets in the vehicle, backs up, and then it’s full speed ahead into the water.
The vehicle sank 30 feet into the Palm Beach inlet, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Investigators said the driver covered a large distance when he drove off the dock.
Amazingly, the driver escaped with no injuries thanks to the help of a nearby boater who jumped into the water and rescued him.
The car has since been pulled from the inlet using plenty of flotation devices and ropes to raise it to the surface.
Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver drove into the water in the first place.
The retail price of the car starts at $250,000.
Officials say it's looking like a total loss for the driver.
