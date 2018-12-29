No. 11 Red Raiders close out non-conference play with a win

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider basketball team extended their non-conference home winning streak to 46-games Friday night as they take down UT Rio Grande Valley 71-46 to close out non-conference play.
Lubbock native Jarrett Culver led the way with 19 points. While Deshawn Corprew recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Corprew's double-double was the second time this season that Texas Tech had a player reach that milestone (Tariq Owens vs Memphis).
"I have a lot of respect for how they play. Their coach is building something special there and I'll predict it now, this team will be in more championship type games in the near future. I want to recognize our crowd. Naked eye it must have been 10 or 11 thousand people there tonight. As we build the program nothing is more important than attendance. There is a relationship in basketball between attendance and winning. I've always had a big vision and belief that we could win big here and sell out games. I'm very appreciative of all the people that came in tonight and spent their hard-earned money to watch us play."
Up next, Texas Tech will hit the road for their first Big 12 conference game – where they will play West Virginia on Jan 2. At 6 p.m.
