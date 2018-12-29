No. 11 Red Raiders close out non-conference play with a win

"I have a lot of respect for how they play. Their coach is building something special there and I'll predict it now, this team will be in more championship type games in the near future. I want to recognize our crowd. Naked eye it must have been 10 or 11 thousand people there tonight. As we build the program nothing is more important than attendance. There is a relationship in basketball between attendance and winning. I've always had a big vision and belief that we could win big here and sell out games. I'm very appreciative of all the people that came in tonight and spent their hard-earned money to watch us play."