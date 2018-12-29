Weekend and New Year Outlook

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The last few days of 2018 will be mostly cold and cloudy with a slight chance for light snow and flurries through Saturday. Winter weather wardrobe, including gloves and head warmers, will be the “what to wear” trend for mornings during the first week of the new year, as well as most afternoons.
This morning will continue to be very cold as thick clouds blanket the region offering continued chances for light snow and flurries. Accumulation amounts are expected to remain light and under 1″ across most of the South Plains, though ice and light dusting may be a hazard for some motorists, especially on elevated roadways such as overpasses and bridges. Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the low to mid 30′s under overcast sky and relatively calm wind remaining northeasterly will become easterly to southeasterly by tonight while temperatures drop into the low 20′s.
Tomorrow starts very cold again with most areas still experiencing temperatures in the low teens to near 20 degrees. Clouds hardly help to make things feel warmer as calm wind begins to shift from the southwest through the day, becoming slightly breezy by afternoon. Wind chill will keep things cold tomorrow, feeling like it’s in the low to mid 30′s through Sunday, though high temperatures in the afternoon will reach the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Remember to keep pets and plants indoors while temperatures are this cold.
Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the teens and 20′s through the region to end and start the New Year. Cloud cover begins to give way to more sunshine on Monday and a brief “warm-up” with temperatures in the mid 40′s by afternoon. Another cold front drops into the region on New Year’s Eve increasing wind speeds to become sustained between 15-20mph. Those planning to be outdoors ringing in the New Year will most certainly need the Winter Weather gear to stay warm.
New Year’s day will be very cold as temperatures start in the low to upper teens and remain at or below freezing across much of the South Plains. Wind speeds remain sustained between 15-20mph through the day which will keep wind chill factors in the low 20′s and teens.
