Weekend and New Year Outlook

This morning will continue to be very cold as thick clouds blanket the region offering continued chances for light snow and flurries. Accumulation amounts are expected to remain light and under 1″ across most of the South Plains, though ice and light dusting may be a hazard for some motorists, especially on elevated roadways such as overpasses and bridges. Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the low to mid 30′s under overcast sky and relatively calm wind remaining northeasterly will become easterly to southeasterly by tonight while temperatures drop into the low 20′s.