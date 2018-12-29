16-year-old arrested in connection to Christmas Day stabbing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Update:
The Lubbock Police Department arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday morning in connection to a stabbing on Dec. 25 in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Lubbock police have not released the name of the young girl who was arrested.
Original Story:
An early Christmas morning gathering in the parking lot of an East Lubbock nightclub ended with a woman stabbed and Lubbock Police searching for a suspect.
According to an LPD report, the pair got into a fight just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East 4th, outside of Snow’s Party House.
When police arrived, they found approximately 200 people outside of the nightclub, surrounding a woman who had been stabbed twice in the neck and multiple times in the stomach.
That woman has been identified as Passion Monea Burtraw.
The police report states Burtraw was reportedly involved in an ongoing dispute with the suspect over a man. She spoke with KCBD via text message on Friday and said the pair had previously been friends, but that the suspect had been trying to have one of Burtraw’s children taken from her.
Burtraw was transported to UMC where she underwent surgery. She tells KCBD she has been left paralyzed in the arm from the incident.
A number of videos have surfaced on social media of the stabbing. Many of them show the gathered crowd surrounding Burtraw following the incident but not coming to her aid.
WARNING: SOME MAY FIND FOLLOWING VIDEO DISTURBING
That’s when a soldier home on leave says he had to step in.
D’Marcus Ranson released a statement Friday saying he was glad he was there, taking off his shirt to apply pressure to Burtraw’s wounds. “There was no one there trying to help her and people need to put the phones away in a time like that and help. As crazy as things got that night I’m thankful I was able to be there for Passion Burtraw in a time of need. It was experience I’ll never forget but more than anything I thank God for keeping her in his arms and allow me to see her smiling and recovering well. Most definitely she will be in my prayers. I will never forget her and no matter how far I’m away from her I will always stay in touch with her.”
Police are still looking for the suspect. A GoFundMe has been set up for Burtraw. CLICK HERE for to learn more.
