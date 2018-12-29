16-year-old arrested in connection to Christmas Day stabbing

D’Marcus Ranson released a statement Friday saying he was glad he was there, taking off his shirt to apply pressure to Burtraw’s wounds. “There was no one there trying to help her and people need to put the phones away in a time like that and help. As crazy as things got that night I’m thankful I was able to be there for Passion Burtraw in a time of need. It was experience I’ll never forget but more than anything I thank God for keeping her in his arms and allow me to see her smiling and recovering well. Most definitely she will be in my prayers. I will never forget her and no matter how far I’m away from her I will always stay in touch with her.”