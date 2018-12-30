Below Freezing Temperatures Tonight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will continue to remain well below freezing and wind speeds remain calm as a few high clouds drift through the region. Roadways will likely remain hazardous in our northwest viewing areas as well as eastern New Mexico where snowfall accumulation and icy conditions make it difficult for motorists to maneuver.
Tomorrow starts very cold again with most areas still experiencing temperatures in the low teens to near 20 degrees. Clouds hardly help to make things feel warmer as calm wind begins to shift from the southwest through the day, becoming slightly breezy by afternoon. Wind chill will keep things cold tomorrow, feeling like it’s in the low to mid 30′s through Sunday, though high temperatures in the afternoon will reach the upper 30′s to mid 40′s. Remember to keep pets and plants indoors while temperatures are this cold.
Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the teens and 20′s through the region to end and start the New Year. Cloud cover begins to give way to more sunshine on Monday and a brief “warm-up” with temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s by afternoon. Another cold front drops into the region on New Year’s Eve increasing wind speeds to become sustained between 15-20mph. This cold front will bring additional snowfall into northern New Mexico. Those planning to be outdoors ringing in the New Year will most certainly need the Winter Weather gear to stay warm.
New Year’s day will be very cold as temperatures start in the low to upper teens and remain at or below freezing across much of the South Plains. Wind speeds remain sustained between 15-20mph through the day which will keep wind chill factors in the low 20′s and teens.
