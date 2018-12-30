Below Freezing Temperatures Tonight

Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the teens and 20′s through the region to end and start the New Year. Cloud cover begins to give way to more sunshine on Monday and a brief “warm-up” with temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s by afternoon. Another cold front drops into the region on New Year’s Eve increasing wind speeds to become sustained between 15-20mph. This cold front will bring additional snowfall into northern New Mexico. Those planning to be outdoors ringing in the New Year will most certainly need the Winter Weather gear to stay warm.