2 dead after domestic disturbance west of Maxey Park

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a domestic disturbance reported Saturday night at 4703 29th St. that left two people dead from gunshot wounds.
Early reports indicated this was a shooting, however the LPD dispatch desk said no one has been transported to the hospital as of around 9:30 p.m. An officer on the scene said LPD is also not actively searching for a suspect at this time.
Officers are early in the investigation and are not able to give details on the description of the dead. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.