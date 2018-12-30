Fire reported at UMC; 1 patient treated for burns

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a fire at University Medical Center, located at 602 Indiana Ave. that was reported around 8:46 p.m. Saturday.
The fire started in a patient’s room on the third floor of an in-patient unit on the hospital’s third floor. Hospital staff then began following disaster plan protocol and evacuated part of that floor.
Those patients have been moved to another part of the hospital, according to officials from UMC.
One patient was injured in the fire and is being treated for burns, according to officials from UMC.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but UMC officials do not believe it was because of malfunctioning equipment. Once the scene is cleared the patients will return to their rooms in that unit.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
