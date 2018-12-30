Former Plainview bank manager sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Joe Frank Rodriguez, the former Centennial Bank branch manager who admitted to stealing $143,000 from the bank’s vault, was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison and five years probation.
Rodriguez, who worked as a manager at the bank’s Plainview branch, will also pay restitution back to the bank and its insurer for the full amount.
Rodriguez admitted to taking cash from the vault between October 2016 until January of this year. He was discovered during an internal investigation.
As part of Rodriguez' guilty plea, he will pay Centennial Bank and Travelers Insurance at least $500 a month until the $143,000 is paid in full. He must also pay the government $100 for the crime.
He will serve his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution at Big Spring, and must report to the Prison by Feb. 1.
Once released, Rodriguez will not be allowed to work in any financial setting or where he could have access to other people’s credit or financial information.
He is also not allowed to open any new lines of credit without notifying the court.
READ THE FULL JUDGEMENT BELOW:
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.