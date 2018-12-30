Lady Raiders pick up five-star transfer from UConn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings announced the addition of five-star UConn transfer Lexi Gordon to the team Sunday afternoon.
Gordon, a 6-foot guard from Hurst, Texas, will be joining the Lady Raiders at the semester break.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics – Coach Stollings had this to say on Lexi Gordon joining the team.
“I am very proud to welcome home the highly-ranked Texas girls’ basketball phenom, Lexi Gordon. She brings exceptional ability to score and will thrive in our high-octane offensive system,” Stollings said. “Lexi’s tireless work ethic and high basketball IQ are characteristics that will help catapult our program into the national spotlight. We are ecstatic to have her join The Movement!”
During her time at UConn, Gordon scored just 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while seeing limited action in 30-games for the top-ranked Huskies.
This season, she played just 10-minutes, notching a single free throw.
According to an article by USA Today, Gordon wanted to transfer to a school where she has more of a chance to play.
Her former coach Geno Auriemma called Gordon, “a great teammate.”
“I chose Texas Tech because I felt at home on my visit. Every person I met made me feel valued and loved here. I strongly believe in Coach M’s vision,” Gordon said. “I will also have the amazing opportunity to play in the Big 12 where my family can attend several games. I’m ready to start my new journey as a Lady Raider.”
Coming out of high school, Gordon was a 5-star recruit and was classified as the 29th-ranked player in the nation.
