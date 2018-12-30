No. 1 South Plains College wins 2018 Fiesta Junior College Shootout

MESA, AZ (KCBD) - The No. 1 ranked South Plains College Texans rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to beat Seward County 72-64 to capture the 2018 Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout.
With the win, South Plains improves to 13-0 on the year.
In the game against Seward, the Texans went 4 of 16 from long range, but still managed to shoot 44.8 percent from the field.
The Texans tallied 36-points in the pain and dominated on the boards, out rebounding Seward by 13.
Up next, South Plains College will close out 2018 when they take on Scottsdale Community College at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Scottsdale.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.