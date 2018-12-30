Stars blast Red Wings 5-1 day after CEO rips Benn, Seguin

NOTES: Radek Faksa had two assists for Dallas. ... Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, who played his first 11 seasons in Dallas, was honored on the video board over recently playing in his 1,000th career game. Daley played 756 games for the Stars. ... Valeri Nichushkin was a healthy scratch for the Stars. He still doesn't have a goal in 30 games in his return to Dallas from the KHL after spending his first three NHL seasons with the Stars.