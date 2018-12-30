8 teams left in Caprock Tournament

By Devin Ward | December 29, 2018 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 11:03 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two-days and tons of basketball played later, the Caprock Tournament is down to its final eight teams competing in the championship games.

Small School Girls Championship: #3 Ropes vs. #9 Shallowater

Small School Boys Championship: #10 Shallowater vs. #6 Lubbock Christian

Large School Girls Championship: #17 Frenship vs. #18 Lubbock Cooper

Large School Boys Championship: Monterey vs. Odessa Permian

For all of the final scores, you can find them here: https://www.caprockclassic.com/

