8 teams left in Caprock Tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two-days and tons of basketball played later, the Caprock Tournament is down to its final eight teams competing in the championship games.
Small School Girls Championship: #3 Ropes vs. #9 Shallowater
Small School Boys Championship: #10 Shallowater vs. #6 Lubbock Christian
Large School Girls Championship: #17 Frenship vs. #18 Lubbock Cooper
Large School Boys Championship: Monterey vs. Odessa Permian
For all of the final scores, you can find them here: https://www.caprockclassic.com/
Make sure to join Devin on KCBD Sports Xtra on Sunday night – as he breaks down the tournament and shows you the highlights from the games.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.