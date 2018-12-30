UPDATE: 2 dead after domestic disturbance west of Maxey Park

UPDATE: Lubbock Police have identified the two people dead in Saturday’s incident.
Police say 60-year-old Tim Scarborough and 59-year-old Sharon Scarborough were found dead inside the home. Police say both had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
In a statement, LPD says it appears the two deceased individuals are the only ones involved in the shooting and there are no outstanding suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a domestic disturbance reported Saturday night at 4703 29th St. that left two people dead from gunshot wounds.
Early reports indicated this was a shooting, however the LPD dispatch desk said no one has been transported to the hospital as of around 9:30 p.m. An officer on the scene said LPD is also not actively searching for a suspect at this time.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.