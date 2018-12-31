Chiefs romp past Raiders 35-3 to clinch AFC West, No. 1 seed

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce had five catches for 62 yards, giving him 1,336 yards for the season. That broke the NFL record for tight ends set by the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in 2011, only for the 49ers George Kittle to pass him a few minutes later. ... Mahomes was 14 of 24, giving him a franchise-record 383 completions this season. He began the day tied with Trent Green with 369. ... Reid broke a tie with former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer for seventh on the NFL's career wins list with his 206th.