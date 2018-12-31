2 dead, nearly 30 wounded in bomb blast at Philippine mall

National Police investigators examine the site at the South Seas Mall following an explosion on New Year's Eve in Cotabato city, southern Philippines Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says the bomb went off Monday near the entrance of the mall as people made last-minute preparations ahead of New Year celebrations killing at least two people and wounding 21 others. (AP Photo/Rainier Canoso) (Rainier Canoso)