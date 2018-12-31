Don’t start your new year with a hangover

(CNN) - Don’t let that holiday hangover bring you down.
Understanding why you may be feeling that way after drinking gives you the power to counter its effects.
First, hydrate. When you drink alcohol, you may notice you’re going to the bathroom more often.
That’s because alcohol suppresses the natural production of an anti-diuretic hormone called vasopressin that keeps us from going too much.
Losing too many fluids will dehydrate you and affect your recovery.
Try drinking electrolyte-rich water in between alcoholic beverages.
You don’t want to lose essential minerals like potassium, that are critical for fighting fatigue, so eat a banana or any potassium rich foods after drinking.
Also, don’t drink on an empty stomach. Eating first, will slow the alcohol from being absorbed by your body too fast.
Alcohol affects every organ in the body, so moderation is key, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
