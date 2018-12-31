Hoop Madness Teams of the Week: Fibermax Caprock Classic Champions

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Hoop Madness teams of the week are the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates and the Shallowater Mustangs and Fillies. All three teams won their brackets at the 60th Fibermax Caprock Classic basketball tournament.
The Lady Pirates came from behind to beat the Frenship Lady Tigers, 50-47.
The Shallowater Mustangs beat Lubbock Christian, 62-61, off of a last-second three-pointer by Josh Servantez.
Finally, the Shallowater Fillies defeated the Ropes Lady Eagles, 47-32, to win their first Caprock Classic title.
During this segment, you will see the highlights of the championship games and hear from the winning coaches.
Plus, the Monterey Plainsmen fell to Odessa Permian in the big school bracket, 56-50.
