LCU Lady Chaps wrap up 2018 with a win

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time since December 1, the LCU Lady Chaps returned home to the friendly confines of the RIP Griffin Center, as they hosted Eastern New Mexico to close out 2018 and their non-conference slate.
Coach Gomez and the Lady Chaps struggled from the field but held the Greyhounds to 31-percent shooting in route to a 64-48 win.
Bobbi Chitsey led the team in points with 14, while Olivia Robertson and Maddi Chitsey had 13 and 11 points, respectively.
With the win, the Lady Chaps are 10-4 on the season and will start up Heartland Conference play against Texas A&M International on Jan 10.
