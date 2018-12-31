Looking at a cold start to 2019

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Another winter storm will blast New Mexico and bring wind chills to zero or below to the South Plains.
There will be a brief period of warmer temps for the area on New Year’s Eve before the extreme cold hits to the South Plains. Tuesday’s high will make it to 50-55 in Lubbock, unless the cold front arrives early tomorrow afternoon. The front will likely start dropping temps in Lubbock between noon – 3pm with the coldest air arriving by 6 pm or so.
This will be another dry front for the area, until Wednesday, that’s when a chance of light snow will return to the south plains.
The main impact of this next system will be cold air for the area with temperatures expected to remain below the freezing mark for 40+ hours.
In addition, strong winds with accompany the cold front and wind chills for the start of the new year will be around zero to ten below, from Lubbock north.
Temperatures on Wednesday will begin in the teens on only make it to the mid 20s on New Year’s Day.
With cold air in place there will be a chance of some light snow on Wednesday as the main system moves from New Mexico eastward across the south plains.
That storm system, by the way, will bring more snow to the central and northern regions of New Mexico, along with the frigid temps.
There will be some sun and warmer temps for all of the area beginning on Thursday into next weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.