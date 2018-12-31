Lubbock man sentenced to 46 months in prison for mail theft

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Garrett Austin Malone, the Lubbock man who admitted to stealing mail and selling people’s personal information on the “dark web” has been sentenced to just under four years in prison for his crime.
Malone, who entered his guilty plea in September, was sentenced Friday in Judge Sam Cummings' courtroom to one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.
In entering his guilty plea in September, Malone admitted to stealing mail from post office blue boxes and about 50 residential or business mailboxes around Lubbock.
He told the court that he would sell the personal information and use it to fraudulently obtain credit cards.
Court records indicate that Malone and another man were caught after trying to pass a fake check at a Lubbock bank in September of 2017.
As part of his plea deal in the case, Malone will serve 46 months in federal prison as well as three years of probation.
Malone also agreed to undergo drug and alcohol, as well as mental health treatment following his release from prison.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.