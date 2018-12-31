Officials searching for 3 suspects after Allsup’s robbery in Farwell

FARWELL, TX (KFDA) - The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three suspects after a robbery was reported at an Allsup’s in Farwell on Monday morning.
At approximately 5:00 a.m., a robbery was reported at an Allsup’s Convenience Store in Farwell, Texas.
According to officials, two suspects entered the store demanding money. A weapon was threatened but not seen.
Officials say the suspects took cigarettes, lottery tickets and an undisclosed amount of money.
The lead male suspected was reported as Hispanic in his early twenties. The second suspect was also reported as Hispanic in his late thirties.
The possible suspect vehicle is described as a blue mini van, driven by a third suspect.
If you have information about this crime, call the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 481-3303.
