Patrick Mahomes throws 50th touchdown pass

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has hit the half-century mark and he did it in style.
Mahomes threw his 50th touchdown pass of the season and surpassed 5,000 passing yeards on an 89-yard scoring pass to Demarcus Robinson.
With that one throw, Mahomes joined Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 5,000 or more passing yards and 50 or more touchdowns in one season.
Mahomes also tied Tom Brady for the second most touchdown throws in a season with 50.
