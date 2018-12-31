Ready for the Coldest Yet?

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories cover much of New Mexico. Please refer to the interactive radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. For either, go to the Layers Menu and make sure you have the Winter icon/tile highlighted. Once you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Also, you’ll find a lot of additional information in the videos we post on both our Weather Page and in our Weather App.