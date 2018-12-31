Ready for the Coldest Yet?

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season so far is headed our way. It will begin to be felt this evening as wind chill readings drop into the teens before midnight and then even lower after with sub-zero wind chills for some of us. While I don’t expect our coldest lows of the season so far, I do expect our coldest highs so far. Are you, your family, pets, livestock, and pipes ready?
It certainly will be cold enough for snow, but will it? More likely than not, some snow will fall in the KCBD viewing area, though the precipitation may fall not just as snow. Amounts are expected to be very light but may be enough to create slick pavement and other surfaces. The window for this potential wintry mix is approximately noon Wednesday through 6 AM Thursday.
I cover the low wind chills, the extended freeze, the outlook for wintry precipitation, and more in the accompanying video. Refer to our forecast here on our Weather Page for more detail.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories cover much of New Mexico. Please refer to the interactive radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. For either, go to the Layers Menu and make sure you have the Winter icon/tile highlighted. Once you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Also, you’ll find a lot of additional information in the videos we post on both our Weather Page and in our Weather App.
A WINTER STORM WARNING indicates that heavy snow is expected with severe winter weather conditions making travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY indicates snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving. For the latest road conditions for the state you are in call 5-1-1.
Please stay safe and warm, and may the new year be your best year yet. Happy New Year!
