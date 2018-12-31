Red Raiders move up in the odds to win Big 12 title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coming into the 2018-19 season, the Red Raider basketball team was the preseason pick to finish seventh in the conference by the head coaches of the Big 12.
That prediction came out in mid-October, and since then the Red Raiders have won 11 out of 12 games and have gained more national attention.
And with that, their odds of winning the Big 12 title has changed.
According to teamrankings.com, the Red Raiders have moved from seventh all the way up to second.
In their article, they also say that Texas Tech has a 21.6-percent chance to win the Big 12 Title.
(The 14-time Big 12 Champions – Kansas Jayhawks have a 30.82-percent chance to win it again.)
In the projected conference standings, they have Texas Tech finishing 11-6 in conference play.
