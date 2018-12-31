Tech basketball stays at No. 11 in AP poll ahead of conference play

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has stuck to No. 11 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll, making it the second consecutive week for Chris Beard’s Red Raiders to hold the spot.
This season the program has only been able to top-out at No. 11, and has climbed from it’s initial ranking of No. 20 during Week 4.
About to enter conference play, the Red Raider’s squad is one of three teams in the Big 12 that are ranked by AP. The other two include Kansas at No. 5 and Oklahoma at No. 23.
Coming off the final non-conference win against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, the team will go into its first conference game against West Virginia on Wednesday with an 11-1 record. That game will be at 6 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN U.
