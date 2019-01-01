Another blast of winter expected by Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Winter weather will be returning to the South Plains in next 48 hours. Another storm system will move from New Mexico across the region Wednesday night into Thursday.
With cold air in place, most of the region has a chance of snow and maybe some freezing drizzle beginning late Wednesday.
Some areas could see snow begin to fall between 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once it starts, the snow is expected to continue through noon on Thursday.
The Lubbock National Weather Service office has issued a Winter Storm Watch which means 2 to 4 inches of snow may fall over portions of the region on Thursday.
The best potential for heavier snow will be east of Interstate 27 and along the caprock to the east. However, anywhere from a trace to 2 inch amounts could occur in the central South Plains, including Lubbock and Plainview, with lower amounts to the west.
It will remain cold with lows tonight in the mid to upper teens, highs around 30 degrees tomorrow and back in the low 20s Thursday morning.
That means travel issues likely Thursday morning over the South Plains. It does appear that Thursday afternoon will be warmer with a high in the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer weather expected beginning Friday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.