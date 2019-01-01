FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY for dangerous wind chill values

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Dangerous wind chill values are the main weather story across the South Plains as we close out 2018.
A strong cold front invaded the region New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20’s for overnight lows.
A First Alert Weather Day has been designated for the South Plains viewing area Tuesday. This is due to very low wind chill values between -5 and 10 degrees Tuesday morning.
Protect pipes, pets, plants and people.
New Year’s Day offers mostly cloudy skies and dangerous wind chill values, especially during the morning hours. Highs remain in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.
Wind chill values remain in the teens and single digits all day long.
A strong disturbance could bring light freezing drizzle, sleet and snow Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Warmer weather ends the work week with highs in the 50’s again by Friday.
Happy New Year!!
