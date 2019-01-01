Man allegedly killed girlfriend, her children and her mother

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOV/CNN) - A quadruple murder suspect in Missouri had his first court appearance on Monday.
Richard Emery is facing 15 charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault, after police said he gunned down his girlfriend and three of her family members on Friday.
Prosecutors said Emery shot and killed Kate Kasten, her children Johnathon, 10, and Zoe, 8, and her mother, Jane Moeckel.
Emery and Kasten had been dating for more than a year.
He is also accused of stabbing and injuring another woman while he was running from officers, whom police said he shot at, prompting a manhunt.
Emery only shook his head “yes” or “no” in response to a judge’s questions Monday. He indicated had not contacted a public defender yet.
The community is stunned something like that could happen in their town.
“You don’t want to read about something bad that happened in your neighborhood in the New York Daily News,” said Colin Wellienkamp, a St. Charles resident who lives next door to the home where police where were called for a stabbing after four people were fatally shot nearby.
The stabbing victim said the suspect approached her, said “I need to get out of here,” and attempted to take her car, police said.
She told police he then stabbed her multiple times. She was in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
“it’s just a very tragic, very sobering situation to be going through especially this time of year,” Wellienkamp said.
He said he’s still in shock that something like this happened so close to home.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears have all been placed outside the home where the family was killed.
“You’re alarmed because you don’t run into that. You don’t run into that in this area ever,” Wellienkamp said.
He said the Saint Charles community is a strong one that helps support one another.
“Anything this community can do to help this family through this, I know this community will be there for them,” Wellienkamp said.
