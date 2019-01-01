New babies ring in 2019 at Lubbock hospitals

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The traditional image of the new year is a brand new baby signifying a fresh start. For two Lubbock families, their fresh starts happened early Tuesday morning.
The first child born in Lubbock in 2019 is Roman Pinner. The 6 pound 3 ounce boy came into the world at 2:27 a.m.
His mom, Alessandra Pinner, was surprised he showed up as soon as he did, as he wasn’t due until Jan. 20. “We were very surprised when he decided to come on New Year’s Eve. It was kind of fast and furious. We got here to the hospital right at midnight when everyone was celebrating and counting down.”
Roman has three sisters at home, and Alessandra says they are anxious to meet him. “We anticipate him to be spoiled, especially because two of his sisters are quite a bit older. He’ll have two or three mommas watching out for him, taking care of him all the time.”
Nearly an hour and a half later and just about a mile away Covenant Health welcomed their first baby of 2019, a little girl named McClain Maes.
McClain arrived at 3:59 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Her mom, Madison Maes said they were not prepared for a New Year’s baby either, as they were expecting McClain on Jan. 10. “She was quite a bit earlier than we were expecting."
And not only did she arrive early, McClain was born quickly. “We came in at 1:30 a.m. and she was here by 3:59 a.m. She came very fast and furious.”
McClain is the second baby for Maes. “We have a big brother at home. He’s 18 months old."
And as she described it, McClain is “a wonderful way to start off 2019.”
Congratulations to both, and welcome to Lubbock.
