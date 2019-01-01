Snow likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning

The National Weather Service is considering a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Watch for at least some of our viewing area. Also, please note that to the west in New Mexico and to the east between Lubbock and Dallas there are a variety of winter weather highlights. Please use the interactive radar on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App to view them. Turn the layer on by tapping/clicking the Layers Menu and then the Winter icon/tile. When you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Watch for the videos we post on our Weather Page and in our Weather App for even more information.