Snow likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Our snow outlook has changed. Significantly. While the chance for measurable precipitation will be very low through late Wednesday, the chance will increase late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
If current model trends verify, hazardous travel conditions are likely to develop. Please read on and watch the video here for additional information, including potential snowfall totals.
On schedule, area wind chill readings dropped into the single-digits overnight, with the expected sub-zero single-digit numbers showing up in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. The low wind chill readings will continue through the morning but will ease some as the wind gradually eases. Mid- to late afternoon wind chills will generally range from about 15 to 25 degrees in the Lubbock area. This morning’s overcast will break, too, allowing for a bit of sunshine this afternoon. Still, it will be cold, with temperatures peaking below freezing area-wide.
Lubbock dropped to freezing just before 9 last night, and likely will not get above freezing until early Thursday afternoon. This is the first extended freeze of the season, and will put a strain on plants, pets, livestock, and pipes. As noted yesterday, you can help keep pipes from freezing by leaving sink cabinet doors on exterior walls open, leaving inside faucets dripping or running at a trickle, covering outside faucets, and leaving your thermostat set higher. It's a good idea to know where your home's water main shut-off valve is located and how to turn it off in case there is a leak.
Wintry precipitation is looking more likely, though not today. Our forecast has been dry for this New Year's Day - Happy New Year, by the way - and remains so. However, there is a slim chance some patchy freezing drizzle or fog may develop tonight into tomorrow morning. At this time, little if any ice accumulation is expected on roads. Of course, just a glaze is enough to create slick roads and other surfaces (such as sidewalks, stairs and decks). Be especially cautious approaching and driving on bridges and overpasses tonight and tomorrow morning. That part of our forecast also remains the same as yesterday's version.
The snow potential, based on this morning's data, has changed. Significantly. While the chance for measurable precipitation will be very low through late Wednesday, the chance will increase late Wednesday into Thursday morning. If current model trends verify, hazardous travel conditions may develop late Wednesday or Wednesday night and possibly persist through Friday morning. There is a good chance snow will fall in the KCBD viewing area Wednesday night and/or Thursday. Total snowfall, again based on what is available this morning, of 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts of around 4 to 5 inches is possible in the KCBD viewing area.
Please WATCH FOR UPDATES!
The National Weather Service is considering a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Watch for at least some of our viewing area. Also, please note that to the west in New Mexico and to the east between Lubbock and Dallas there are a variety of winter weather highlights. Please use the interactive radar on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App to view them. Turn the layer on by tapping/clicking the Layers Menu and then the Winter icon/tile. When you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Watch for the videos we post on our Weather Page and in our Weather App for even more information.
And please WATCH FOR UPDATES!
Lubbock’s low yesterday was (again) 25°, one degree below the average for the date. The high was 56°, three degrees above average. The December 31 record low is 8° (1923) and the record high 76° (2011). For today, January 1, Lubbock’s average low is 26° and the high 53°. The record low is minus 2° (1919) and the record high 76° (1997).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:50 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:52 AM CST.
