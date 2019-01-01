Son stabs mom to death in front of Maryland church, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WJLA/CNN) - Officials in Maryland have charged a 21-year-old man for the murder of his mother.
Jackie McGuigan’s body was found outside a church on Friday. She was stabbed in the neck.
Police arrested Kevin McGuigan, her 21-year-old son, the following morning, charging him with first-degree murder.
Jackie McGuigan’s loved ones stood in the rain outside St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville Monday.
A makeshift memorial of bright flowers, battery operated candles and handwritten notes sat at the base of the church’s flag pole.
One reads, "Love you, my girlie. Gonna miss you."
Although the exact motive for the stabbing remains unclear, court records show Jackie McGuigan filed a protective order against her son in 2016, writing: “Kevin threatened physical harm to me on many occasions. He has a drug problem and is currently being evaluated for mental health. He has often accused me of knowing things about him and if I don’t answer, he will kill me. He has drug-induced paranoia.”
Then in 2017, police arrested him for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a traffic stop along Rockville Pike.
Prosecutors later dropped that case.
Monday, in court, a judge ordered McGuigan to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Loved ones were too emotional to speak on camera but confirmed Jackie McGuigan was a breast cancer survivor.
She'd completed radiation in July, only to allegedly be killed by her own kin just days after Christmas.
Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.