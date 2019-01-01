Victim of violent East Lubbock stabbing speaks out

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - An early morning fight at an East Lubbock nightclub on Christmas Day left Monea Burtraw fighting for her life, after being stabbed eighteen times.
Burtraw told KCBD that the fight took place on Christmas morning between her and a former friend, after that friend threatened to have Burtraw’s son taken away from her.
Burtraw says although she shouldn’t have let her anger get the best of her, she never thought that fight would end the way it did.
“I never expected anything like that to ever happen to me. I thought that was just something you see in movies, you know, that would happen to other people. I never thought I would experience something like that, let alone live through something like that,” Burtraw says.
Burtraw was left with ten stab wounds in her stomach, four in her back, two in her neck, one in her elbow, and one in her thumb. She was taken to UMC where she underwent multiple surgeries, including a surgery to her right arm that was left partially-paralyzed after the attack.
As a tattoo artist, Burtraw says that the injury to her arm may have taken away her ability to do what she loves, but she’s grateful because she could have lost much more.
“I feel like things happen for a reason. Maybe my life was going down the wrong road or I was heading down the wrong path or something. That was my wake-up call to get back on track and to value the things I was taking for granted. I mean, this experience did teach me a lot. I learned a lot, and changed a lot about myself and my lifestyle after the incident. If it wasn’t for the situation, I probably wouldn’t be the new person I am today,” Burtraw said.
Burtraw was released from the hospital on Friday and is recovering at home with the help of her friends and family.
An online fundraiser has been created to help with Monea Burtraw’s medical expenses and at-home healthcare, you can view that fundraiser here.
