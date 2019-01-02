Blood bank encourages donations during Blood Donor Month

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is encouraging residents from around the area to step up blood donations during January, which is National Blood Donor Month.
During January, the need for blood donations rise, mainly due to colder weather cancelling blood drives and similar events, according to a Vitalant news release. It is also around this time of years donors catch a cold or the flu and are unable to donate, leading to a deficit in on-hand blood.
Lubbock has one Vitalant location at 2523 48th St., which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday.
