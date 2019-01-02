Boy found unharmed after mother was stabbed 30 times

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB/CNN) – Police in Connecticut are looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a woman more than 30 times before kidnapping her son.
Officers in Hartford said the woman was in a car with the man and her 6-year-old son early Tuesday when the attack happened.
The woman managed to escape, but she was found covered in blood and screaming for help.
A neighbor named Kathy Cooper said the victim ran to her house.
"This woman had to literally be fighting for her life, based upon the amount of blood that I saw in the light of day. So, I'm hoping that all is well with her," Cooper said.
Police said the man drove off with the boy, who was found safe and unharmed in Worcester, MA, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
His mother was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
