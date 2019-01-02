City to block parts of 82nd Street for utility work

LUBBOCK, TX (City of Lubbock) - Beginning Thursday, January 3, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will begin a new phase of a utility construction project coming out of the Chalker Substation in South Lubbock.
Contractors for LP&L are upgrading transmission line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. In order to safely complete the project, a section of 82nd Street will be closed from January 3 through January 31.
Eastbound lanes on 82nd Street from Utica Avenue to Orlando Avenue will be reduced to one lane while construction is taking place. Crews will work to complete the necessary infrastructure work as quickly and safely as possible but expect it may take up to three weeks to complete.
The City of Lubbock encourages everyone to use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.
