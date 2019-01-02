Ice, snow reported on roads between Post, Snyder

Ice, snow reported on roads between Post, Snyder
Ice and snow accumulations have been reported between Post and Snyder. (Source: TxDOT)
By Michael Cantu | January 2, 2019 at 10:04 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 10:04 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With precipitation predicted around the area, some parts of West Texas have given early reports of snow fall and ice accumulation. Many parts of Highway 84 between Post and Snyder have been reported to have ice or snow.

A traffic map from the Texas Department of Transportation showed numerous icy or snowy roads as of 10 a.m., with most of it concentrated in the Snyder area.

[ Drive Texas Highway Conditions map ]

Most of the South Plains is expected to get some type of wintry precipitation late Wednesday night, which will more than likely carry into Thursday morning. The wintry weather has the potential to create hazardous road conditions throughout Thursday.

A link to TxDOT’s traffic map can be found here.

RELATED STORY: Winter storm system approaching

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.