Ice, snow reported on roads between Post, Snyder

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With precipitation predicted around the area, some parts of West Texas have given early reports of snow fall and ice accumulation. Many parts of Highway 84 between Post and Snyder have been reported to have ice or snow.
A traffic map from the Texas Department of Transportation showed numerous icy or snowy roads as of 10 a.m., with most of it concentrated in the Snyder area.
Most of the South Plains is expected to get some type of wintry precipitation late Wednesday night, which will more than likely carry into Thursday morning. The wintry weather has the potential to create hazardous road conditions throughout Thursday.
