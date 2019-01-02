A look back at what made news in Lubbock last year

In February, tragedy struck after a 12 year old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his brother in a McDonald’s drive thru. A little over a month later, the boy’s brother was shot and killed after running from Childress police, and trying to escape on foot. Then in November, those siblings 19-month-old sister passed away after developing a cold and strep throat. She was the third child their mother lost that year. One local attorney did step up to help their family.