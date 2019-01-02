A look back at what made news in Lubbock last year

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - From a lap around the loop, to the end of an investigation 5 years in the making, this past year saw it all.
It was a deadly start for 2018, 5 homicides in the Hub City, within the first 2 weeks. The youngest of the 5 being only 16 years old.
In February, tragedy struck after a 12 year old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his brother in a McDonald’s drive thru. A little over a month later, the boy’s brother was shot and killed after running from Childress police, and trying to escape on foot. Then in November, those siblings 19-month-old sister passed away after developing a cold and strep throat. She was the third child their mother lost that year. One local attorney did step up to help their family.
In March, a home exploded in Tech Terrace. The blast killed 2 people. Police say compressed gas canisters were to blame.
In April the City of Lubbock hosted its very First Mayor’s Marathon. More than one thousand people ran 26.2 miles around Loop 289. The next marathon is now set for April 28.
Then in May, The Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum was officially handed over to Texas Tech.
On May 16, The City of Crosbyton saw one of its worst hail storms, causing lasting damage across the city.
A few weeks later, Lubbock saw a hail storm of it’s own, which wreaked havoc across the southern portion of the city.
On August 1, Reagor Dykes Auto Group filed for bankruptcy, marking the start to the biggest story of the year. Ford Motor Credit Company is now no longer pursuing their lawsuit against the Auto Group--- however the suit is still ongoing against the two dealership owners, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes.
Later that month, on August 13, Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan surprised many with his resignation, sparking questions about actions of the board of regents, and ending with its chairman stepping down.
On September 21, a new director was hired for Lubbock Animal Services. This after KCBD broke the fact that Lubbock has the highest kill rate in shelters across the state.
On November 13, tragedy strikes in Wolfforth, as four children, ranging in ages from 2 to 7, are killed in a house fire. Their Father has been charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
And on November 17, 5 years after her disappearance, Carlos Andrew Rodriquez is charged for the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos. We will be following this court case well into 2019.
On December 9, many South Plains residents woke up to nearly 10 inches of snow across the hub city.
And finally, on the 18th of last month, justice came in a story we’ve been following here at KCBD for years. The father of 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat pleaded guilty to her murder. He was sentenced to capital life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her mother still remains in jail on a $3.5 million bond.
