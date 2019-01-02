Muleshoe-native Lincoln Riley agrees to contract extension with Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK (KCBD) - The Oklahoma Sooners and Muleshoe native Lincoln Riley have reached an “agreement in principle” on a contract extension and salary increase, The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday.
The details have not been finalized yet, but they will be when the OU Board of Regents meet later this month.
In a press release outlinging the contract extension, OU president James Gallogly sang the praises of the South Plains native.
"We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln's contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time," said Gallogly. "He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself.”
In his first two seasons leading the Sooners, Riley boasts a 24-4 record, 16-2 in Big 12 Conference play with two conference titles and two Heisman trophy winners.
Riley, a former walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech, served as a graduate assistant and receivers coach for the Red Raiders before following former interim head coach Ruffin McNeil to Eastern Carolina.
He was then hired by former OU coach Bob Stoops as the Sooners' offensive coordinator before being promoted following Stoops' retirement.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.