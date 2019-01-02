Snow chance increasing for the South Plains Wednesday and Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The KCBD First Alert Forecast Team has designated Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days across the South Plains viewing area.
A strong disturbance could bring light freezing drizzle, sleet and snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. This risk continues through Thursday across the South Plains.
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most of the KCBD viewing area including Lubbock, Plainview, Post and Snyder.
This storm system may produce snowfall accumulations of up to four inches by Thursday afternoon across portions of the viewing area.
The highest risk for snowfall accumulation is expected east of Plainview, Lubbock and Lamesa.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected across West Texas beginning late Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday night.
Travel impacts are expected across the area through Thursday night.
In addition to precipitation risks, temperatures should remain below freezing through Thursday afternoon.
In fact, we may not get above the freezing mark until Friday afternoon when sunshine returns across the South Plains.
Daytime highs should warm into the 40’s and 50’s Friday with 60’s possible again Saturday or Sunday.
