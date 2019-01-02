South Plains College to open truck driving school in late January

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - South Plains College has announced it will open a professional truck driving school with classes beginning on Jan. 28 at the cost of $4,995.
Class sizes will range from 12 to 18 students and will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to an SPC news release. The course will take about four weeks which should total 210 clock hours.
Students will be prepared for a written exam; receive range driving skills practice and street driving experience for Class A licensing; and be taught rules and regulations with the Texas Department of Transportation. Once complete, graduates will receive a certificate of completion and a commercial driving license, Class A.
Those who want more information on the school are asked to contact Jay Warnick, director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at SPC, at 806-716-2547 or Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant with SPC, at 806-716-2341.
