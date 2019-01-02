UPDATE: Man stabbed in neck near 34th, Slide Road

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to a fight between neighbors Monday night in the 5000 block of 35th Street.
Police say when they arrived they found a man identified as Anthony Nunez inside a home with a stab wound to his neck.
A police report says officers spoke with another man, 38-year-old Richard Basquez, outside the home.
Basquez, who was cleaning blood off his hands while speaking with officers, told police he and Nunez had been in a fight.
Police arrested Basquez and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with criminal mischief.
Bosquez' total bond has been set at $35,750.
Nunez was taken by ambulance to UMC with serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.