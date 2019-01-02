Winter Storm heading this way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Winter Storm Watch has been dropped for the South Plains, except for Border and Scurry Counties. There have been some changes in the forecast for the approaching storm system.
While the system is still producing snow in New Mexico the potential for snow has dropped for all of the area, except the southeast counties. It appears the system will take a more southerly track and will bring the winter snow potential to the areas along Interstate 20 eastward into Central Texas. It appears that icy conditions will be an issue between Abilene and DFW on Thursday.
As for the South Plains snowfall will be light, possibly one-half inch over most of the area by noon tomorrow with 1” to 2” in the areas from Snyder and along the caprock.
It will remain well below freezing tonight over most of the area so any form of precipitation could cause glazing of bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning.
It will warm on Thursday with afternoon highs expected back in the 40s and at least some sunshine in the area.
Finally, Friday into the weekend looks sunny and mild with daytime highs in the 60s from Friday through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.