Winter storm system approaching

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Another frigid start to the day under cloudy sky will warrant the winter weather wardrobe before you head outdoors. Northerly wind is calm this morning but it still feels colder than what thermometers are showing and temperatures today will struggle to get back above freezing this afternoon while cloud cover continues to keep sunshine minimal.
The next 48 hours will be impacted by the low pressure system, which is currently hovering over Arizona, in the way of a winter storm event. The timing of this event has been delayed by the slow moving approach of this area of low pressure. In addition to the slowing of this system, the positioning of this storm system has been oscillating, making it difficult to predict where and how much snow can be expected to accumulate.
Temperatures this afternoon will be cold and temperatures will continue to be at or below freezing for much of the viewing area through Thursday. Wintery precipitation, including freezing rain and snow, is expected to begin late tonight and continue through tomorrow morning. Temperatures begin in the mid to low 20′s tomorrow so any accumulated precipitation will be frozen on elevated surfaces by mid-morning. Commuters should take extreme caution where precipitation has occurred, especially motorists planning to travel to or from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metro areas.
Tomorrow’s high temperatures will depend largely on how quickly this low pressure moves out of the region and how much accumulated ice/snow is left lingering. For now, our forecast tomorrow is for high temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 30′s, favoring less snowfall than we had originally forecast for this event.
Friday morning may see a refreeze where melting has occurred, so commuters should take caution while driving throughout the region to avoid encountering slick roadway hazards. Temperatures begin to rebound Friday afternoon with high temperatures returning to the upper 50′s and 60′s for the weekend high temperatures.
