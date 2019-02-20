Hobby Lobby executive, author to speak at Buckner’s Spring Tea event

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lauren Green McAfee will be the featured speaker for the Buckner Spring Tea fundraiser, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 31 in the Eberley Brooks Event Center at 8602 County Rd 7000.
McAfee is currently a corporate ambassador for Hobby Lobby and the author of “Only One Life: How a Woman’s Every Day Shapes an Eternal Legacy.” Proceeds from the event will go towards the Buckner Foster Care and Adoption, Buckner Family Pathways for single parents and the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock, which is expected to open March 7.
Individual tickets are priced at $40, while sponsorship tickets range from $600 to $1,500, according to the Buckner website. Sponsors and underwriters are needed for the event; those interested are asked to contact Denese Thetford at dthetford@buckner.org or 806-795-7151.
More information about the event can be found on the Buckner website in the events section.
