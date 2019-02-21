I Beat Pete: Axe throwing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Axe Throwing is gaining popularity worldwide and it’s now in Lubbock – Bad Axe Raider is located downtown at 1408 Ave. F. It’s like darts, but you are throwing axes and they have a wide variety to choose from.
Strength isn’t important so anyone can do it.
You get five points for a bullseye, three points if the axe lands in the middle ring and one point for the outer ring.
Bad Axe Raider is not only an axe throwing venue, but an art gallery.
For our challenge, we had teams of four and the first team to 35 points would win the challenge.
This was a fun challenge.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
