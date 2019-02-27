Viva Aztlan Festival celebrates 25th Year of Ballet Folklorico Competitions & Mariachi Concert

Provided by Viva Aztlan
Viva Aztlan Festival (VAF) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of Ballet Folklorico Dance Workshops, Competition, Showcase/Mariachi Concert on March 8-9, 2019 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
VAF is honored to hold the record of longest running Ballet Folklorico competitions in Texas and invites everyone to come and witness why it continues to thrive!
Lubbock Centro Aztlan Organization is under the umbrella of Ballet Folklorico Aztlan, was founded by the late Bidal Aguero in 1989 with a purpose to enrich the community with the Mexican and Mestizo culture through art and stage productions. The production of the event, “Viva Aztlan Festival” began in 1993 with Ballet Folklorico competitions and Theatre productions, but as time passed the festival continued with only Folklorico competitions and later added Mariachi workshops and concert.
VAF folklorico workshops will begin at 10:00 a.m-5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 9. The workshops are taught by the invited Maestros from Coahuila & Guanajuato, Mexico and San Jose, CA.
VAF folklorico competitions begin at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and are open to the public. This is a come and go event, although all performances are very entertaining and will keep you glued to your seat all day! Participating groups are from Hobbs, Lovington, NM, El Paso, Pharr, Dallas and Austin, TX and others from our great city of Lubbock. Three Maestros (master teachers) will judge all participating groups and hold the final tally until Saturday night where VAF will crown, ‘Best of Festival 2019!’
Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m., VAF will feature a spectacular Showcase by ‘Best of Festival 2018’ winner, Grupo Folklorico Desoluna from Albuquerque, NM. The Showcase will also feature an explosive concert featuring Mariachi Orgullo de America from Oklahoma City, OK. The evening will represent what this Festival embraces which is to continue to educate the community about the richness of the Mexican Mestizo culture through music and dance.
The entire festival is open to the public. Pre-SaleTickets for Saturday all day is $8 and are available online at vivaaztlan.org or can be purchased at the door the day of for $10. For more information, contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes at rey24@sbcglobal.net or 252-2828.
This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.
Additional sponsorship provided by Fiestas del Llano, Inc.and El Editor Newspapers