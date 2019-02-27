Viva Aztlan Festival celebrates 25th Year of Ballet Folklorico Competitions & Mariachi Concert

VAF folklorico competitions begin at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and are open to the public. This is a come and go event, although all performances are very entertaining and will keep you glued to your seat all day! Participating groups are from Hobbs, Lovington, NM, El Paso, Pharr, Dallas and Austin, TX and others from our great city of Lubbock. Three Maestros (master teachers) will judge all participating groups and hold the final tally until Saturday night where VAF will crown, ‘Best of Festival 2019!’