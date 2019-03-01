Severe Weather Day at Science Spectrum

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Have you ever wondered how a cloud is made, or what goes into forming a tornado? If weather is in your wheelhouse, then Saturday’s Severe Weather Awareness Day at the Science Spectrum is for you.
The National Weather Service, student members of the Texas Tech chapter of the American Meteorological Society, and our very own KCBD Newschannel 11 meteorologists will be on hand with hands on experiments, live weather demonstrations and facts you need to know for severe weather preparedness.
The event, now in its 13th year, begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. In addition to experiments, emergency vehicles will be on display for kids of all ages to climb on and through.
The OMNI Theater will also be screening ‘Tornado Alley’ - an IMAX film on the life cycle of a tornado and how data is collected from those powerful storms.
Severe Weather Day is a free event. Tornado Alley showtimes are $5 each, with shows at 11, 2, 4, & 6.
For more information, visit ScienceSpectrum.org.
