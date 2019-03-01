Wife posts bond after being charged with fatally shooting husband

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Saturday, March 2, April Hanson posted $100,000 bond and was released from jail awaiting trial.
Hanson was arrested after a Thursday night shooting at 706 78th St. in South Lubbock. Her husband, Matthew Leigh Hanson, was the person shot, who later died.
Police were called to the area with reports of a dead person. During the investigation, officers found it was a domestic violence case, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. Police found 37-year-old April Elizabeth Hanson had shot her husband, but he was still alive at that point.
Matthew Hanson was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. April Hanson was arrested and charged with murder.
Investigators from the Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit are investigating this case.
