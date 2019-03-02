Jayton Jaybirds are going to State

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The 9th ranked Jayton boys basketball team beat #25 Irion County 47-32 Saturday afternoon at Abilene Christian University to win the Region II-1A Final and advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio next week for the first time in school history.
The Jaybirds went on a 5-0 in the 4th to open up an 11 point lead and they went on to win by 15
Congrats to Jayton coach Ryan Bleiker and the Jaybirds, who head to State with a 25-5 record.
