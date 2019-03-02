Lady Raider basketball team drops third straight game, falls to Kansas State 75-67

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Lady Raider basketball team dropped their third straight game, Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Kansas State 75-67.
In the game, the Lady Raiders had four players score double figures – led by Zuri Sanders 15-points and 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.
With the loss, Texas Tech moves to 12-16 on the season and 3-14 in Big 12 play.
Up next, the Lady Raiders will return home for their senior day game against Oklahoma on Tuesday – tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
